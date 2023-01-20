TSPSC Lab Technician Marks 2023 Released @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any Till Jan 27

Telangana SPSC has released the marks list for the post of Lab Technician on its official website -websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TSPSC Lab Technician Marks 2023 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the marks list for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II in Director of Public Health & Family Welfare on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II held on 11 May 2018 can download the Qualification and Service Weightage Marks List from the official website -websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

Although you can download the TSPSC Lab Technician Marks 2023 directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: TSPSC Lab Technician Marks 2023





It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had conducted the written exam for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II in

Director of Public Health & Family Welfare on 11 May 2018 in CBRT mode. Now Commission has uploaded the list of qualification weightage and service weightage marks of candidates who uploaded their certificates on its official website-www.tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, total 11985 candidates applied for the Lab Technician posts against notification no. 67/2017. There are total 325 posts of Lab Technician which are to be filled under the drive launched by the Commission.

Candidates are advised to submit their objections if any, on or before 27/01/2023 on awarded Service Weightage marks and Qualification Weightage marks with proper proof along with their Service and Qualification certificates in the office the TSPSC.

You can download the TSPSC Lab Technician Marks 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TSPSC Lab Technician Marks 2023 Check Steps