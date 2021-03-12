TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Manager (Eng.) Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

TSPSC Provisional Result 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the provisional result for the Managers Engineering Posts against advertisement no 03/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Oral Test (Interview) round for the Managers (Engineering) posts can check the result available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission i.e-tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has uploaded the provisional result for Managers Engineering Post on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the interview round for Managers Engineering Post held from 04 to 10 March 2021 can check their result available on the official website.

Candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Manager (Eng) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Engineering Service notified vide Notification No.03/2020, dated: 07/03/2020 (General Recruitment).



Commission has also released the Marks List of the candidates appeared in the interview round. All such candidates appeared in the various round for written test/interview round for Managers Engineering Posts against advertisement no 03/2020 can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Manager (Eng) Post





Direct link for TSPSC Marks List 2021 for Manager (Eng) Post





How to Download: TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Manager (Eng) Post