UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today for 532 Posts - Registration Link at ucobank.in

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 30, 2025, 16:44 IST

UCO Bank Apprentice Application Form 2025 window will close today. The last date to submit the application form is October 30. Know the step-by-step process to apply online for UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2025.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The United Commercial Bank (UCO Bank) is closing the registration for the Apprentice 2025 on October 30. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications for the UCO Bank Apprentice application form on the official website, ucobank.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill 532 vacancies for the Apprentice posts. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in online exam and a merit list/wait list.

UCO Bank Apprentice Last Date

UCO Bank has invited applications for 532 Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates intending to apply can submit their applications until October 30. After this date, no applications will be accepted. Applicants must ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before submitting their forms to avoid rejection of their candidature. The direct apply online link is provided in the article below.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Summary

Organization

UCO Bank (United Commercial Bank)

Post Name

Apprentices

Vacancies

532

Registration Dates

21st to 30st October 2025

Selection Process

  • Online Examination

  • Merit List/Wait List

Salary

Rs 15000

Official Website

ucobank.com

UCO Bank Apply Online 2025 Link

The officials have activated the online application process for 532 Apprentice vacancies on the official website. Candidates can access the application form by visiting UCO Bank’s website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.

UCO Bank Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link

Steps to Apply Online for UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Aspirants are advised to follow the below instructions to apply online for UCO Bank Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UCO Bank at ucobank.com. You can also click on the direct link provided in the post.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for career tab and then click on UCO Apprentice apply online link.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the requisite documents.


