UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card Released @uksssc.in, Check Junior Assistant Typing Test Call Letter Link Here

UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Junior Assistant Typing Test Call Letter at its website.i.e.uksssc.in. All those who are eligible for UKSSSC Junior Assistant (Advt No. 20/2019) Typing Test 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of UKSSSC.

The commission will conduct Junior Assistant Typing Test 2020 from 12 to 14 October 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can download UKSSSC JA Junior Assistant Typing Test 2020 Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.uksssc.in.

Click on notification reads Junior Assistant in Subordinate (District and Family Court) of Hon’ble High Court Nainital Uttarakhand (Only Typing Test Admit Card (Click Here) flashing on the homepage.

Then, It will redirect you to a new window.

Click on the admit card link.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter candidates and fathers name.

Then, UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card for future reference.

UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card Download (1)

UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card Download (2)

A total of 288 vacancies of Junior Assistant will be recruited through this recruitment test. All those who will qualify in the typing test will be able to appear for the Interview Round. Candidates can download UKSSSC JA 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification out @becil.com for 1520 Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Others

DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 540 Vacancies in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam, Apply Online @dhs.assam.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020 for 67 Assistant Engineer and Overseer Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in