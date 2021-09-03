UP Assistant Teacher Principal Admit Card 2021 Soon @uphed.gov.in, Exam Date Declared

Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is conducting Assistant Teacher and Principal in Aided Junior High Schools (Basic Schools) on 17 October 2021. Admit Card Soon @uphed.gov.in

UP Assistant Teacher Principal Admit Card 2021: Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh (UP) will conduct the exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher and Principal in Aided Junior High Schools (Basic Schools) on 17 October 2021, as per reports. Hence, UP Assistant Admit Card is expected soon on the official website i.e. uphed.gov.in

Candidates who have applied for UP Teacher Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep an on UPDELED website or on this page.

A total of 1894 vacancies of Assistant Teacher and Head Master shall be filled in UP Aided Schools through this recruitment exam.Out of total 1504 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher Posts and 390 are for Head Master Posts.

UP Assistant Teacher Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam will have 150 objective-type questions divided into 2 papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2 Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs will paper 2 comprises of 100 MCQs The duration of the exam is 02:30 hrs The level of the exam will be graduation Candidates Needs to Choose One Subject for Language Paper (Sanskrit, Hindi & English).

Subjects No. of Questions Marks General knowledge 50 MCQs 50 For Language Teacher One From ( Sanskrit / Hindi / English)



For Social Study Teacher (Social Study)



For Science & Mathematics Teacher (Science / Mathematics) 100 MCQs 100 Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

UP Principal Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions Marks General knowledge 50 MCQs 50 For Language Teacher One From ( Sanskrit / Hindi / English)



For Social Study Teacher (Social Study)



For Science & Mathematics Teacher (Science / Mathematics) 100 MCQs 100 Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview.