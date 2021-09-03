UP Assistant Teacher Principal Admit Card 2021 Soon @uphed.gov.in, Exam Date Declared

UP Assistant Teacher Principal Admit Card 2021: Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh (UP) will conduct the exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher and Principal in Aided Junior High Schools (Basic Schools) on 17 October 2021, as per reports. Hence, UP Assistant Admit Card is expected soon on the official website i.e. uphed.gov.in
Candidates who have applied for UP Teacher Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep an on UPDELED website or on this page.
A total of 1894 vacancies of Assistant Teacher and Head Master shall be filled in UP Aided Schools through this recruitment exam.Out of total 1504 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher Posts and 390 are for Head Master Posts.
UP Assistant Teacher Exam Pattern
- The recruitment exam will have 150 objective-type questions divided into 2 papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2
- Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs will paper 2 comprises of 100 MCQs
- The duration of the exam is 02:30 hrs
- The level of the exam will be graduation
- Candidates Needs to Choose One Subject for Language Paper (Sanskrit, Hindi & English).
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
General knowledge
|
50 MCQs
|
50
|
For Language Teacher One From ( Sanskrit / Hindi / English)
|
100 MCQs
|
100
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
UP Principal Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
General knowledge
|
50 MCQs
|
50
|
For Language Teacher One From ( Sanskrit / Hindi / English)
|
100 MCQs
|
100
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview.