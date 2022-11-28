UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper 2023: Get full PDF of Computer for class 12th by Uttar Pradesh state board of High school and Intermediate education for UP Board class 12 Computer board examination 2023.

UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper 2023: Uttar Pradesh state board of High school and Intermediate education has made available the latest model papers for UP Board class 12 board examination 2023. The model papers are available on the official website of UPMSP. In this article, we are providing the direct link to download the UPMSP class 12 Computer model paper in PDF Format.

This Computer model paper is applicable for all students of Class 12th in UP Board i.e students from each stream have the same model paper for computer, course code 144.

ALSO CHECK: UP board class 12 Computer syllabus 2022-23

UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper 2023

Answer the following questions by choosing the correct answer from the given alternatives.

a) Which of the following cannot be a part of software?

Program Instruction CPU Online help

b) There are total three conditions in a program. What will be the maximum number of rules in the decision table to be made for the program?

3 6 8 12

c) Which programming language is used to create web pages?

HTML

HLL C++ Word star

d) Who developed the C++ language?

Bjarne Stroustrup Bill Gates Pascal None of these

e) DBMS is related to

Data storage Receiving data from database Security of data base All of these.

2. Answer the following questions in one word/sentence

a.Define Program 1

b.Where is HTML tag written? 1

Which objects are declared in a class C++?

d.What is the extension of a header file?

e.What type of software is computer game?

Answer the following questions.

a.What is application software? Give an example.

b.What is a character set? Give an example.

c.What are constructors?

d.What are Base and Derived classes?

e. Write two important characteristics of pseudo code technique.

4. Answer the following questions.

a.What are classes and objects?

b.What do you mean by web page and website?

c.Explain the utility of decision table.

d.Explain the difference between ‘For’ and ‘While’ loops.

e.What are arithmetic operators? Explain with example.

Answer any five of the following questions.

a.What are softwares? Explain its main types with examples.

b.Write the difference between object oriented programming and procedural programming.

c.What is Array? What are its main types? How is an array declared and initialised?

d.How can the following be included in a web page? Explain.

Image Bullet and number

e.What is a flowchart? Which symbols are used in it? Draw a flowchart to find the largest number out of three numbers.

f. Write a program in C++ using ‘For’/ ‘While’ loop for tables from1 to 10

g.What is data? What is database? Why do we need database? Explain the characteristics of relational database.

h. What do you understand by public, private and protected members of a class? who can access them?

Computer Science is a common choice of Class 12 students because it is a growing field with immense opportunity for jobs and growth.

This course will open up a lot of opportunities for the students. Students should, therefore, work hard to score great marks in UP Board class 12th Computer board examination.

ALSO CHECK: UP Board 2023 Class 12th Model Papers: Download ALL model papers here



All the best!