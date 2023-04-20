UPMSP will soon announce the UP Board classes 10th and 12th results date and time. Around 58 crore answer sheets are under evaluation at 258 centres. Check here for the latest updates on UP Board result 2023.

UP Board result 2023 expected soon at upmsp.edu.in UPMSP has the highest registration in the last 5 years

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release classess 10th and 12th results. It is expected that the UP Board result might be announced on April 27, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation available on the UP Board result date 2023.

This year UPMSP has seen the highest number of candidate registrations in the last 5 years. Based on the UP Board result data, a total of 31.16 lakh candidates registered for class 10th and 27.69 lakh for class 12th. Both classes 10th and 12th have the highest number of registered candidates in the last five years. In 2022, the number of registered candidates was 27.20 lakh and 24.10 lakh for classes 10th and 12th respectively.

UP Board class 10th and 12th registration data: Last 5-year analysis (2019-2023)

The below table shows the year-on-year candidates registered for UP Board classes 10th and 12th.

Academic Sessions Class 10th Registration Class 12th Registration 2023 31,16,487 27,69,258 2022 27,20,734 24,10,971 2021 29,82,055 26,10,247 2020 27,72,656 24,84,479 2019 30,28,767 25,77,887

Latest on UP Board result 2023:

Below are the latest updates on UP Board class 10th and 12th results:

UPMSP has completed the answer sheet evaluation process for 3.19 crore answer sheets. A total of 1.40 lakh examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of high school (class 10th) and intermediate (class 12th) exam answer sheets. UPMSP has appointed a total of 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. Another 54,235 examiners to assess the 1.33 crore intermediate answer papers. To ensure an error-free evaluation an audio-video presentation was created to address any confusion while the evaluation. Prior to the result declaration, UP Board toppers will be called for an assessment of their handwriting to match the answer sheet.

What are the websites to check UP Board result 2023?

Candidates can check UP Board class 10th and 12th results from the official websites. The UP Board official result links are to be hosted on the following websites.

Link 1: upmsp.edu.in

Link 2: upresults.nic.in

Link 3: results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

Once declared, students can check and download their UP Board result 2023 from the official website of UPMSP. To download the result and scorecards, candidates need to enter their roll number and roll code in the result login window.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद) popularly known as UPMSP is the board that governs education in Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of this board is to conduct class 10 (Secondary) and class 12 (Intermediate) exams every year. The UPMSP also sets the syllabus, textbooks, exam dates, and more for classes 1st to 12th in the state.

