UP Constable PET Result 2021 OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Roll Number Wise Merit List Here

UP Constable PET Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the PET result of Constable PAC, Constable Civilian Police, Assistant Operator posts on its website. All those who appeared in the UP Constable PET 2021 held on 26 June 2021 can download roll number wise merit through the official website of UPPRPB.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The candidates can check roll number and name wise results through the link provided below or through the official website.

How and where to download UP Constable PET Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on ‘सूचना/विज्ञप्ति(28.07.2021) मृतकआश्रित के रूप में आरक्षी पी0ए0सी0 के पद पर भर्ती - 2021 चयन परिणाम, मृतक आश्रित के रूप में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पद पर भर्ती - 2021 चयन परिणाम, सूची-I/सूची-II/सूची-III/सूची-IV, मृतक आश्रित के रूप में सहायक परिचालक पद पर भर्ती - 2021 चयन परिणाम।’ flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can check their result in the PDF and save for future reference.

Download UP Constable PAC Result 2021 PDF

Download UP Constable Civilian Police Result 2021- Merit List 1

Download UP Constable Civilian Police Result 2021- Merit List 2

