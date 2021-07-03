UP Govt Jobs: 74000 Vacancies to be Filled in Subordinate and Higher Education Department

Uttar Pradesh Government will soon start the recruitment process for 74000 vacancies in various departments of UP. Details Here

UP Govt Jobs: A big announcement has been made by UP CM Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the recruitment of 74000 vacancies in various departments of UP. Approx 30000 vacancies shall be filled under Subordinate Department, 17000 vacancies in Higher Education Department and 27000 in Secondary Education Department.

As per media reports, the meeting regarding the same with recruitment bodies for the conduct of competitive exams to fill up the vacant posts under Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UP Higher Education Services Commission and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board was held on Friday.

UP CM said that the recruitment process will start soon. He also gave appointment letters to 5805 youths while making this recruitment announcement.

He further added that government would follow all COVID 19 guidelines while conducting the examination.

Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official websites or stay connected to our website for latest updates regarding the recruitment

Today, UPSSSC has announced the date for Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. Check Details Below

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Admit Card Updates Here

Also See:

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 124 Lecturer Posts in UP Aashram Paddhati Inter College @uppsc.up.nic.in upto 19 July

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 2800 Vacancies for Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training @upnrhm.gov.in till 20 July