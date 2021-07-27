UP HJS 2020 Prelims Exam Date 2021 Announced @allahabadhighcourt.in, Admit Cards Soon

UP HJS 2020 Prelims Exam Date 2021: Allahabad High Court, Prayagraj has announced the prelims exam date of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2020. All those who enrolled and registered for the aforementioned exam can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

According to the notice released by the Allahabad High Court, The tentative date of Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) of Direct Recruitment to the U.P. Higher Judicial Service- 2O20 is 5 September 2021 which was earlier on 4 April 2021. The exam will be held at Prayagraj (Allahabad). The candidates will be able to download the admit cards in due course of time.

This drive is being done to recruit 98 vacancies of District Judge (UPHJS) Posts. The online application form was filled online from 20 January to 19 February 2021 till 23:59 hours after which the link will be disabled.

UP HJS 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern

The candidates who will qualify in prelims exam will be called for Mains Exam who secure 45% or more marks in the prelims exam provided that candidates not more than 20 times the number of vacancies category wise.i.e.separately for general, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward category shall be admitted to the main written exam.

UP HJS 2020 Prelims Exam Date 2021

