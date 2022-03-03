UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022 OUT for 2980 Vacancies, Exam on 13 March, Check Direct Link Here

UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), UP has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts including Lab Technician and Other Various Posts. Candidates who applied for UP NHM Recruitment 2022 against the Advt. No. : 599/SPMU/NHM/2021-22/6387 can download their admit card through the official website of NHM.i.e. upnrhm.gov.in.

UP NHM Lab Technician and other posts exam is scheduled to be held on 13 March 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of NHM.i.e. upnrhm.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Admit Card Download Link for LT, Sr.LT, STS and STLS positions under NHM, UP' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now enter your user id, password and captcha code. Then, UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UP NHM Lab Technician Admit Card 2022

Candidates are advised to read the details printed on the e-admit card carefully. In case admit card mentions some other discipline/post or is without a photograph or any other issue, the candidate is advised to personally report at the 'Facilitation Counter' on 12 March 2022 in their respective test city between 12.00 PM to 02.00 PM with 2 passport size photographs and identity card along with documentary evidence/proof, so that necessary action can be taken. The address of the 'Facilitation Centre' will be made available on the NHM website.

This drive is being done to recruit 2980 Vacancies for Lab Technician and Other Various Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and documentation.

UP NHM Lab Technician Exam Pattern

The Computer-based Test will be held for a duration of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of total of 100 marks. Section-I (80 Marks) will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline/Domain related) and Section-II (20 Marks) will consist of General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer knowledge with 100

multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Each question will carry 1 mark and there is NO NEGATIVE marking for wrong answers. Nomarks will be awarded for un-attempted questions.The question paper shall be set in bilingual language i.e. English and Hindi only.