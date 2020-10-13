UP Teacher Recruitment 2020: Selection List Released; 31,277 candidates selected for appointment out of 69000 Vacancy

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the Selection List of 31,277 candidates @upbasiceduboard.gov.in who have been selected for appointment under the UP 69000 Teacher Vacancy 2019. The UP Assistant Teacher Selection List 2020 has been released on the directives of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The UP Basic Education Board will conduct counseling of these selected 31,277 teachers from October 14, 2020 onwards and the candidates will start receiving the appointment letters from October 16, 2020. These candidates will be appointed under the UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 (Shikshak Bharti) drive that was announced in December 2018 to fill 69000 teacher vacancy in the schools of state.

UP board had announced the UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Result 2019 in May 2020 for Sahayak Shikshak Bharti in Uttar Pradesh, wherein 146060 candidates were declared passed. The counselling of these qualified candidates was slated to begin from June 3, 2020; however, just prior to it, the Allahabad High Court had put a hold to appointment process. Later in June 2020 itself, the Lucknow bench of High Court resumed the appointment process and ordered that the 37000 vacancies out of 69000 will be filled for Siksha Mitras. And now, the appointment of 31,277 candidates will be finalized soon.

UP Assistant Teacher Selection List 2020

The selection list has been released @upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The list contains the Name of selected candidates, their Registration Number, Father's Name, Date of Birth and the allotted city for appointment. Here is the direct link on which candidates can download the UP Teacher Merit List 2020 in PDF format:

PDF Download UP 31,277 Assistant Teacher Selection List 2020 - Direct Link

What's Next for Selected Candidates?

These 31,277 selected candidates will now have to appear for counselling, post which, their appointment letters will be issued by the UP Board. Have a look at the important dates below:

Event Date Counselling of 31,277 Selected Candidates 14 October 2020 onwards Issue of Appointment Letters 16 October 2020 onwards

