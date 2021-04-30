UPPSC Agriculture Services 2020 Prelims Exam Postponed due to COVID-19 Surge

UPPSC Agriculture Services 2020 Prelims Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the UPPSC Agriculture Services 2020 Prelims Exam. The commission has postponed the UPPSC Agriculture Services 2020 Prelims Exam scheduled on 23 and 30 May due to the covid surge.

According to the notice, the exam has been extended till further notice. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

Download UPPSC Agriculture Services 2020 Prelims Exam

A total of 564 vacancies will be recruited through the Combined State Agriculture Services Exam 2020 in the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400. The online application process for Distt. Horticulture Officer, Principal & Senior Technical Assistant posts were started on 29 December and ended on 25 January 2021.

The prelim exam will be at various centres in the state for admission to the Combined State Agriculture Services Main (Written) Exam 2020. The selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview.

