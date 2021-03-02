UPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for A.C.F/R.F.O. Post @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Advt No A-2/E-1/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) interview round can check the schedule available on its official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) post from 08-10 March 2021. Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) post can check their roll number and dates/timing of their interview available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) post should note that Commission has uploaded the details of the application form and other on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

Candidates will have to bring the original documents/ also with self attested with additional documents as mentioned in the short notification. Candidates can check the details interview schedule and other with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for A.C.F/R.F.O. Post





How to Download: UPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for A.C.F/R.F.O. Post