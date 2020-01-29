UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017 Declared @ uppsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks and Other Update Here

UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Final Marks for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services mains Exam 2017, can check their Final Marks from the official website of UPPSC - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can also check their Cut Off marks for the Mains Exam including the category wise. You can check your Final Marks on the official website till 04 February 2020.

In a bid to check your Marks/Cut Off Marks, you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth in the window provided on the official website. You can also check your Marks/Cut Off marks with the Direct Link given below.

Earlier UPPSC had released the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims. Examination 2017 result on its official portal - uppsc.up.nic.in. Total 246654 candidates appeared the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Examination 2017, out of which 14032 candidates were declared successful.

It is noted that Upper Subordinate Services Prelims. Examination 2017 consists of three-phase recruitment process including- Preliminary, Main Examination and Viva-Voice or Personality Test.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017

Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in..

Visit to the View ALL News & Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Now you can click Final Mark sheet for COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES [P.C.S.] EXAMINATION-2017 under advt. no. [A-2/E-1/2017] given on the Home Page.

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Now download and save a copy of your result.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.