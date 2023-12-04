UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date Released: Check Official Notice

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination schedule for Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officers (RO/ARO). As per the official notice released by UPPSC, the Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024, in two shifts, i.e., 9:30-11:30 am and 2:30-3:30 pm. The candidates who have applied for the post will soon be able to download their admit card at uppsc.up.in.

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official notice released by the UPPSC. Download the official notification through the link given below:

In the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 syllabus, important topics in General Studies will be History of India, Geography and Natural Resources of India & World Geography, Indian National Movement, Indian Polity, Economy and Culture, Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade, etc. Check the datetail syllabus for the Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari examination.

Candidates can download the Samikhsa Adhikhari hall ticket following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website - uppsc.up.in

Step 2: Check for RO/ARO admit card official notices

Step 3: Click on the link to the hall ticket

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to download admit card

Step 4: Once clicked on submit button, the UPPSC RO/ARO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify all the information in the call letter and download the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket

The details that will be mentioned on the UPPSC RO/ARO Hall Ticket when it gets officially released are listed below

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

Related Articles,