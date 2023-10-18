UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers: PDF Download

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper enhances the preparation level of the candidates. Those who are preparing for the upcoming Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exam must download and solve the UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper for better results. It will also help them understand the exact exam structure and trending topics asked in the previous year. 

After gaining conceptual clarity for all the topics, one should start solving UPPSC Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari previous year question papers to strengthen their preparation. The UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question paper is usually released within a few weeks after the exam is conducted successfully. 

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 on this page. Practising a variety of questions will also help them identify the pattern on which questions are asked frequently in the exam and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have compiled the download link to the previous year's UPPSC RO ARO question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

The UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question paper pdf helps candidates understand the question type and marks assigned to every topic asked in the exam. The UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper will also help them reshape their preparation strategy based on the exam requirements.

As per the past 5 years' exam analysis, the level of questions was moderate in the UPPSC RO ARO previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam. Hence, solving UPPSC RO ARO's previous year question papers regularly can help them fetch good marks in the exam.

The UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question papers PDF must be solved by the aspirants to gauge their preparation. Get the direct download link of UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers PDF for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 below.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Paper Download Link

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2022 Paper 1

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 1 Set A 

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 1 Set B

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 2 Set A

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 2 Set B

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2017/18

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2016

Download Here

Benefits of Solving UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous benefits of practising UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers as shared below:

  • Candidates should solve UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper to discover whether there any updation in the exam pattern over the years.
  • Practising previous year's papers will provide insights into higher-weightage topics and areas requiring improvement.
  • Solving UPPSC RO ARO question papers will help them understand the difficulty level of questions and formulate preparation strategies accordingly.
  • Attempting UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them build an approach to fetch high scores in the exam.

How to Attempt UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper appropriately to get a real feel of the exam and proceed ahead in the preparation accordingly:

  • Read the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper carefully and then begin attempting questions.
  • Set a countdown clock for attempting the questions to understand the exam pressure.
  • Solve less time-consuming questions first, then attempt the lengthy ones in the UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question papers.
  • Once the timer stops, one must start verifying their answers to check where their performance level stands and then reattempt the papers after strengthening their weak areas.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Papers Analysis

Going by the previous UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper analysis, it is reported that the difficulty level of questions was moderate in nature. In brief, the topics from which questions were asked in the exam are Current Affairs, Quant, Geography, History and A & C, Economy, Science & Technology, Indian Polity, etc. The subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO exam analysis with question weightage for the prelims exam is discussed below.

Topics

Question Weightage

History and A & C

16

Economy

7

Environment & Ecology

7

Geography

16

Indian Polity

9

Current Affairs

25

Reasoning

8

Science & Technology

16

UP Specific GK

9

Quant

2

Miscellaneous

5

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UPPSC RO ARO question paper syllabus and exam pattern to understand exam format, question type, number of questions, distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the commission. There are two objective papers in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, i.e., Paper I and Paper II.  Moreover, there shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark (0.33) for every wrong answer. Check the pattern of the UPPSC RO ARO question paper for the prelims exam below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies (Objective Type)

140

140

2 hours

General Hindi (Preliminary Examination) (General Vocabulary and Grammar) (Objective Type)

60

60

1 hour

FAQ

How to download UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

To access the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper PDF, you must visit the official website or click on the UPPSC RO ARO previous year paper PDF link provided on the page.

Is it necessary to attempt the UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Yes. Solving the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper to know about the exact exam structure and trending chapters asked in the last few years.

What is the format of the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper?

The UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper pdf carries 200 marks. The duration of the exam shall be 2 hours for paper 1 and 1 hour for paper 2.

Is the UPPSC RO ARO exam tough?

As per the previous year's UPPSC RO ARO exam analysis, it is reported that the difficulty level of questions was moderate in nature. Hence, aspirants must follow the optimal approach and best books for adequate preparation.
