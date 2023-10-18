UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers: PDF Download

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct link to download UPPSC Samiksha/SahayakSamiksha Adhikari Previous Year Question Papers PDF download link on this page to get insight into difficulty level and exam structure

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper enhances the preparation level of the candidates. Those who are preparing for the upcoming Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exam must download and solve the UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper for better results. It will also help them understand the exact exam structure and trending topics asked in the previous year.

After gaining conceptual clarity for all the topics, one should start solving UPPSC Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari previous year question papers to strengthen their preparation. The UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question paper is usually released within a few weeks after the exam is conducted successfully.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 on this page. Practising a variety of questions will also help them identify the pattern on which questions are asked frequently in the exam and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have compiled the download link to the previous year's UPPSC RO ARO question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question paper pdf helps candidates understand the question type and marks assigned to every topic asked in the exam. The UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper will also help them reshape their preparation strategy based on the exam requirements.

As per the past 5 years' exam analysis, the level of questions was moderate in the UPPSC RO ARO previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam. Hence, solving UPPSC RO ARO's previous year question papers regularly can help them fetch good marks in the exam.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

The UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question papers PDF must be solved by the aspirants to gauge their preparation. Get the direct download link of UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers PDF for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 below.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers UPPSC RO ARO Previous Paper Download Link UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2022 Paper 1 Download Here UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 1 Set A Download Here UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 1 Set B Download Here UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 2 Set A Download Here UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2021 Paper 2 Set B Download Here UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2017/18 Download Here UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2016 Download Here

Benefits of Solving UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous benefits of practising UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers as shared below:

Candidates should solve UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper to discover whether there any updation in the exam pattern over the years.

Practising previous year's papers will provide insights into higher-weightage topics and areas requiring improvement.

Solving UPPSC RO ARO question papers will help them understand the difficulty level of questions and formulate preparation strategies accordingly.

Attempting UPPSC RO ARO previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them build an approach to fetch high scores in the exam.

How to Attempt UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper appropriately to get a real feel of the exam and proceed ahead in the preparation accordingly:

Read the UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper carefully and then begin attempting questions.

Set a countdown clock for attempting the questions to understand the exam pressure.

Solve less time-consuming questions first, then attempt the lengthy ones in the UPPSC RO ARO previous year's question papers.

Once the timer stops, one must start verifying their answers to check where their performance level stands and then reattempt the papers after strengthening their weak areas.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Papers Analysis

Going by the previous UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper analysis, it is reported that the difficulty level of questions was moderate in nature. In brief, the topics from which questions were asked in the exam are Current Affairs, Quant, Geography, History and A & C, Economy, Science & Technology, Indian Polity, etc. The subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO exam analysis with question weightage for the prelims exam is discussed below.

Topics Question Weightage History and A & C 16 Economy 7 Environment & Ecology 7 Geography 16 Indian Polity 9 Current Affairs 25 Reasoning 8 Science & Technology 16 UP Specific GK 9 Quant 2 Miscellaneous 5

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UPPSC RO ARO question paper syllabus and exam pattern to understand exam format, question type, number of questions, distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the commission. There are two objective papers in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Moreover, there shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark (0.33) for every wrong answer. Check the pattern of the UPPSC RO ARO question paper for the prelims exam below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Objective Type) 140 140 2 hours General Hindi (Preliminary Examination) (General Vocabulary and Grammar) (Objective Type) 60 60 1 hour

