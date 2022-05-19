UPSC CDS 1 2022 Question Paper PDF (Official): Download Answer Key of English/GK/Maths Paper Released by Coaching Centres (Set-A/B/C/D)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Question Paper Official PDF with Answer Key: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language.

On 18th May 2022, the UPSC released the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result on the official website. A total of 6622 candidates have qualified and been shortlisted for being the SSB Interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January 2023 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (213 F(P)) commencing in January 2023 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 117th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2023 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2023.

In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Official Question Paper PDF & Answer Key (Unofficial) for the UPSC CDS 1 2022 along with UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result 18th May 2022

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Question Papers PDF

UPSC CDS 1 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D) Download Link English Language Question Paper Download PDF General Knowledge Question Paper Download PDF Elementary Mathematics Question Paper Download PDF

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Answer Key PDF

The official UPSC CDS 1 2022 Answer Key will be released after a few days of the exam at UPSC Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

What next after UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam?

The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board based on their preference by the respective service HQ.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam and given their first choice as army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

Success at the examination confers no right of admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy or the Officers' Training Academy as the case may be. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and number of vacancies available.

Two-stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and intelligence Test has been introduced at Service Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage one test on first day of reporting at Selection Centres. Only those candidates who qualify at stage one will be admitted to the second stage/remaining tests and all those who fail to pass stage one, will be returned. Only those candidate who qualify at stage two will be required to submit photocopy each of: (i) Matriculation pass certificate or equivalent in support of date of birth, (ii) Bachelors Degree/Provisional Degree along with mark sheets of all the years/semesters in support of educational qualification.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result