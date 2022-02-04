UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021 Released on upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the marks of Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CISF AC 2021 Exam can download their roll number wise marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CISF AC Exam was conducted on 14 March 2021 and Personality Test from 17 to 20 January 2022. The final list of selected candidates on the basis of both tests on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission on 31 January 2022. The commission has now uploaded the final marks of the selected candidates on its website. Candidates can download UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021

According to the result, a total of 23 candidates have been recommended for the appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force out of the total 23 candidates are of General Category, 18 are of Scheduled Caste and 2 are of Scheduled Tribe. The candidates can now download Roll Number Wise UPSC CISF AC Marks 2021 by clicking on the above link.

Check Latest Govt Jobs: