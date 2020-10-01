UPSC Prelims (CSE) 2020: Last Minute Revision Tips & Important Topics

UPSC: UPSC Prelims 2020 for Civil Service Exam is scheduled for October 4th. Many candidates often come up with questions related to revision during the last few days. We have talked to some experts and based on their advice here we have provided some useful tips for last minute revision & preparation of UPSC Prelims 2020. These tips are given below.

Revise Previous Years’ papers of UPSC CSE Prelims:

Many experts have emphasized on revision through previous years’ papers when candidates don't have much time. Previous years papers are very helpful for the preparation & revision of the static portion of UPSC Prelims.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam: Check Previous Years' Question Papers with Solutions

Attempt as many mock papers as you can:

Many test papers of various coaching institutes are available online & many experts and toppers recommend that students should make the best use of it. Attempt as many papers as you can to give an edge to your preparation.

Revision from Self Made Notes:

Experts also recommend that during the last few days of preparation it is better if students prepare from their self made notes. Studying anything from a new source during the last days of preparation is not always fruitful.

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation

Important Topics for Revision:

Here are some important topics which are important for UPSC CSE 2020. Information about most of the topics is available in the GK section of Jagran Josh

- Treaty of Sugauli

- 15th Finance Commission

- National Commission for Backward Classes

- National Human Rights Commission Amendment Act 2019

- Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs)

- Marginal Standing Facility

- International Solar Alliance

- Vienna Convention

- Jal Shakti Abhiyan

- Monetary Policy Committee

- Good Governance Index

- Epidemic Act 1897

- Atal Tunnel

- RAISE 2020 - Responsible AI for Social Empowerment

- Project NETRA

- Ongole cattle

- Mission Karmayogi

- Office of Profit

- Poshan Abhiyaan

- Ease of Doing Business

- FCRA

- European Union

Details of more important topics are accessible from the links given below

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics From Modern History

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Indian Polity

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics to Study for Human Geography Preparation

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics to Study from Science & Technology Section

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics to Study from Environment & Ecology for Preparation