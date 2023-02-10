UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022: Interview Schedule OUT, Download PDF & Check Other Details Here

UPSC CSE Personality Test Schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check the UPSC CSE 2022 Interview schedule from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in For more information on the interview schedule, direct link to download the schedule, venue of the interview and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

According to the schedule released by the UPSC schedule for another 918 candidates from March 13 to April 21, 2023, indicating their Roll Number, Date, and Session of Interview has been released. The reporting time for the morning session is 9 a.m., and that of the afternoon session reports at 1 p.m.

These 918 candidates' e-Summon Letters for Interviews will be provided shortly and can be downloaded from the UPSC’s Website. No requests to change the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) that has been communicated to the candidates will be entertained.

Candidates coming for the interview will be reimbursed for their travel expenses, which will be limited to the Second/Sleeper class train fare. Candidates whose DAF II has not been submitted by the deadline will have their candidature canceled.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to download the UPSC CSE Personality Test Schedule. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on UPSC Civil Service Examination 2023 Personality Test Schedule.

How to Download the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Personality Test Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option at the bottom of the screen for the Interviews.

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with an option ‘Interview Schedule (Phase - II)’ for the UPSC Civil Service Examination

Step 4: Click on the result link and then download the interview schedule PDF.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC Civil Service Examination Personality Test Schedule.

Download PDF: UPSC CSE PT Schedule 2023 Notification

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The candidates must report to the venue on time as per the schedule released by the UPSC. The interviews will commence from 13th March 2023 and then go on till 21st April 2023.