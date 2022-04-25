UPSC IES ISS 2022: Last Date to Apply Online @upsconline.nic.in for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2022 Latest News: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible Indian candidates for the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination 2022. The last date to apply online for the UPSC IES ISS 2022 is tomorrow on 26th April 2022. UPSC aims to fill up 24 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 29 Vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service.

Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Ahmedabad (only IES/ISS), Chennai, Delhi (only IES/ISS), Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

Candidates applying for UPSC IES/ISS 2022 will have to appear for a Written Exam in two parts that will include Part-I Written Exam that will carry a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects and Part-II viva voice that will carry a maximum of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify in the Part-I Written Exam will be called for Part-II Viva Voice by the Commission.

The UPSC IES/ISS 2022 Admit Card will be released 3 weeks before the UPSC IES/ISS 2022 Exam which will be held on 24th June 2022. In this article, we have shared the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES ISS) 2022 Exam Date, Application Deadline, Detailed Application Process, and Important Guidelines.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Event Date Release of UPSC IES ISS Notification 2021 6th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th April 2022 Application End Date 26th April 2022 (6 PM) Application Withdrawal Date 4th May 2022 to 10th May 2022 (6 PM) UPSC IES ISS 2022 Admit Card Release Date 3 weeks before the Exam UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Date 24th June 2022

UPSC IES ISS 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply online only through the official website of UPSC IES/ISS or click the apply online link provided below. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form.

(ii) Online Application Form is available in English and in Hindi Language, but it can only be filled in English Language. The filling of online application contains two parts.

(iii) In Part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, candidate will be prompted to check the details and make correction, if any, in the application.

(iv) Part-II Registration consists of following Stages. Filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of examination centre and Agreeing to Declaration.

(v) Candidate must press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required. Thereafter no correction/modification shall be allowed. When “I agree” button is pressed, a page with Registration Number will be generated. Please note down Registration Number or take a printout of the page. The application is incomplete without payment, uploading of scanned photograph, signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of centre and agree to declaration.

(vi) Scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

(vii) After uploading your photograph then upload your scanned signature in JPG format. The digital size of each file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

(viii) Next upload your photo identity card document in PDF format only. The digital size of PDF file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB.

(ix) If you are selecting the assistive device other than listed, upload scanned 'other assistive device' in JPG format. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

NOTE: Candidates may please note that changes are not allowed in the online application once it is submitted. If you wish to make any changes, you may submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for receipt of application i.e. 26-04-2022 (6:00 P.M.).

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Fee

Candidates can pay application fee online, through Credit/Debit Card/Net banking facility of any Banks or by cash challan in SBI bank.

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

Note: Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed above. Payment of fee through any other mode is neither valid nor acceptable. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Form