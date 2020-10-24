UPSC IFS Result 2020 through Civil Service Released @upsc.gov.in, Download List of Selected Candidates for IFS Mains Exam

UPSC IFS Result 2020 through Civil Service: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the prelims result of Civil Services Exam 2020 for candidates who have qualified for admission in Indian Forest Service Mains Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in UPSC Civil Service Exam for IFS can check the result on UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in or through the link below:

UPSC IFS Result 2020 through Civil Service

Shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2020 to be held from 28 February 2021 to 07 March 2021. They are also required to submit Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for IFoS Mains Examination 2020 which would be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission https://upsconline.nic.in from 16 November 2020 to 27 November 2020 till 06.00 PM.

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I for IFoS as per the prescribed mode i.e. ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the IFS Mains Exam.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS(P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s web site i.e., https://upsconline.nic.in only after entire process of the IFoS Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of this Examination.

UPSC has released the result of preliminary exam for Civil Services 2020 on 23 October 2020. All candidates who appeared for UPSC Civil Service can download UPSC IAS Result 2020 through the link below:

UPSC Civil Service Result 2020