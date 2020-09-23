UPSC NDA & NA II Marks 2019-20 Out @upsc.gov.in, Check Recommended Candidates Marks

UPSC NDA & NA II Marks 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Recommended Candidates Marks for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019 (UPSC NDA & NA II) Exams on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA & NA II exam can check their marks available on the official website of UPSC -upsc.gov.in.

It is noted that under UPSC NDA & NA II Exams, candidates have to appear for the written exam for 900 Marks and SSB Marks also for 900 Marks. Candidates can check their marks acquired in Written and SSB exam.

