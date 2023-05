UPSC Recruitment 2023 For AE, Scientist -B & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC has invited online applications for the 20 AE & Other Posts on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for various posts including Scientist -B, Assistant Engineer, Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General, Junior Research Officer and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 15, 2023.

To apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master’s Degree in Statistics/Degree in Naval Architecture/ Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical

Engineering or Petroleum Technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.





UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application May 27, 2023 Closing date of application June 15, 2023 Last date for printing of online form June 16, 2023





UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist -B (Electrical)-01

Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance) Mechanical-05

Specialist Grade III (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy)-06

Assistant Engineer in Central Ground Water Board-04

Junior Ship Surveyor-CumAssistant Director General (Technical)-01

Junior Research Officer (Research, Statistics & Analysis)-03

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientist -B (Electrical): Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognized University or Institute OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance) Mechanical- Degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical.

Assistant Engineer in Central Ground Water Board-Bachelor’s Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology from a recognized University and or equivalent Qualification equivalent to Bachelor’s in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology is the qualification of AMIE acquired before 31.05.2013 in the streams/trades of “Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology”.)

Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General (Technical)-Degree in Naval Architecture from a recognized University

Junior Research Officer (Research, Statistics & Analysis)-Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics or Applied Statistics or Applied Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics from a recognized University or Institute OR Master’s Degree in Economics or Sociology or Psychology or Commerce with Statistics as one of the subjects at Graduate level or Post Graduate level from a recognized University or Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Candidates can apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before June 15, 2023.