UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 for Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalats in 22 districts

UPSLSA Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) has released for recruitment to the post of vacant positions for Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalats in 22 districts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 July 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. The candidates can check this recruitment for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 July 2021

UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding District Judge or Additional District Judge or have held Judicial Officer higher in rank than that of District Judge in any State of India shall be eligible for the post of Chairman of the permanent Lok Adalat.

UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected through Interview. The interview date, time and place as well as the mode of interview. i.e. virtual or physical shall be communicated/informed individually on the WhatsApp/email as provided.

Download UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UPSLSA Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, 3rd Floor, Jawahar Bhawan Annexe Lucknow latest by 2 July 2021 upto 5 PM.

