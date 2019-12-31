UPTET new Exam Date 2019 announced (8 January 2020): Check latest Exam Schedule & Updates

UPTET 2019 Exam will now be held on 8 January 2020. The UP Board has announced the new UPTET Exam Schedule. Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test was scheduled to be held on 22 December 2019; however, due to protests in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the exam was postponed. The old UPTET Admit Card will not be valid for this exam. The Uttar Pradesh board will release the new UPTET Admit Card on the official website updeled.gov.in. Check here the detailed and latest UPTET Exam schedule and updates.

Over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the UPTET Exam 2019 this year. UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same date. Over 10 lakh candidates will give UPTET Paper I and over 5 lakh will give Paper-II. The Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 will appear for Paper-I and candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 will appear for UPTET Paper 2.

In UPTET Paper 1 (primary level), candidates will be asked multiple-choice questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Language 1, Language 2 and Environmental science. In UPTET Paper 2 (upper-primary level), candidates will be asked MCQs from Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies, Language 1 and Language 2. The UPTET Question Paper will be set on the lines of the CTET Exam itself. The total duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours.

Candidates can check here the latest exam updates of the UPTET 2019 along with Exam Schedule and other details. Have a look:

UPTET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Date Time Duration Marks UPTET Paper-I 8 January 2020 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM 2.30 hours 150 UPTET Paper-II 8 January 2020 2.30 PM to 5:00 PM 2.30 hours 150

- Reach the exam centre on time as specified by the Uttar Pradesh board

- Carry your UPTET Admit Card 2019 and Photo ID Proof

- Do not carry electronic devices such as Mobile phone, calculator, and other gadgets

- Carry two ball point pen

UPTET Admit Card 2020

With the change of exam date of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test, the new UPTET Admit Cards will be issued to all the candidates. The UPTET Admit Card 2020 will be released on the official website of the UPTET Board – updeled.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their credentials to download UP TET Admit Card which will contain the details of the exam such Exam date & time, Exam centre, Roll Number and important instructions for the exam day.

UPTET Marking Scheme

In the UPTET 2020 Exam, there will be no negative marking. Candidates will not be penalised for any wrong answer or unattempted question. There will be 150 questions in each paper of the UPTET. Each question will be of 1 mark. The more number of right and correct answers will fetch more marks for the candidates. There is no UPTET Cut off; candidates need to obtain UPTET Passing Marks.

UPTET Passing Marks or Minimum Qualifying Marks

The UPTET Passing Marks are different for different categories – GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PWD. Have a look at the passing marks below:

Category Passing Percentage Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% 90 SC/ST/OBC/PwD 55% 83

You need to obtain at least the above mentioned minimum qualifying marks to get the UPTET Certificate which is valid for 7 years.