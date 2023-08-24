Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus to know chapter-wise topics, marks distribution and project work details.

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: The UBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus is an essential resource for the annual exam preparations as the syllabus mentions the list of units and chapter-wise topics to be prepared for the exams. The syllabus is also essential to develop their critical thinking skills. Students will be able to check the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 11 Sociology here. They will get to know the names of units and topics to be covered for the 2023-24 session. The syllabus also mentions marking scheme for theory paper as well as for internal assessment. You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Sociology will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment/Project Work 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Sociology Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with 3 hours of exam writing time.

Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

Uttarakhand Board Class 11 Sociology (Code - 112) Syllabus 2023-24

A. INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY Unit 1 Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social Sciences Introducing Society: Individuals and collectivities. Pluralities and Inequalities among societies. Introducing Sociology: Emergence. Nature and Scope. Relationship with other Social Science disciplines Unit 2 Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology · Social Groups and Society · Social Stratification · Status and Role · Society & Social Contro Unit 3 Understanding Social Institutions · Family, Marriage and Kinship · Work & Economic Life · Political Institutions · Religion as a Social Institution Unit 4 Education as a Social Institution B. UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY Unit 5 Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban Society · Social Change: Types, Causes and Consequences · Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law Contensation, Crime and Violence · Concepts: Village Town and City · Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas Unit 6 Introducing Western Sociologists · The Context of Sociology · The Context of Sociology · Karl Marx on Class Conflict · Emile Durkheim : Division of Labour in society · Max Weber: Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Type Bureaucracy Unit 7 Indian Sociologists · G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race · D.P. Mukherjee on Tradition and Change · A.R. Desai on the State · M.N. Srinivas on the Village

Download PDF copy of the complete UBSE Class 11th Sociology Syllabus fom the following link:

Related: