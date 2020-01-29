WB House Staff DV Interview Schedule 2020 Released @wbhealth.gov.in, Interview on Feb 07

WB House Staff DV Interview Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the Interview Schedule and DV dates for the Staff Nurse Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the House Staff Posts for the Basirhat District Hospital, Basirhat Health District can check the Interview/DV interview schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by the WB Health Department, interview and Document Verification for the House Staff Posts will be conducted on 07th February 2020.

Candidates who have applied for WB House Staff posts under Basirhat District Hospital, Basirhat Health District, can check the details schedules on the official website of West Bengal Health Department.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification and Interview as per the schedule and timing at the venue- Office Chamber of the Superintendent, Basirhat DH.

Candidates will have to carry the relevant essentials documents/testimonials at the time of Document Verification and Interview. You can check the details Schedule from the link given below.

Direct Link for WB House Staff DV Interview Schedule 2020





WB House Staff DV Interview Schedule 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Click on the link Document Verification, Examination & interview for engagement of House staff given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule of the DV and Interview.

Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of WB Health Department for the latest update regarding the House Staff Posts for the Basirhat District Hospital' Basirhat Health District. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.