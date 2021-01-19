WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021 Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Download Here

WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the WPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021 against the Advt No. 24/2017 can download the result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The select list of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to different posts can be checked below on the basis of results of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Exam 2018- Group D Posts.

The marks obtained by last recommended candidates in each category for Gr. ‘D’ posts on the basis of the results of the W.B.C.S.(Exe.) etc. Rectt. Exam.,2018 – Gr.D posts (Advt. No.24/2017) are as under.

Category: Marks:

UR: 731.33

BC(A): 735.99

BC(B): 734.00

SC: 675.34

ST: 634.34

PH(OH): 617.67

Download WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021

This drive was held to recruit 94 vacancies [UR-49, BC(A)-11, BC(B)-06, SC-19, ST-07, PH(VH)-01 & PH(HI)-01] as reported by the concerned Departments.

How and Where to Download WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. Then, the PDF will be opened. Candidates can download the WBPSC Civil Service 2018 Interview Result 2021 and save the PDF file for future reference.

