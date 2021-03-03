WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Judicial Service Examination Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Judicial Services Post on 03 March 2021 on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the WBJS interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission- wpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Judicial Services Posts against Advt No-12/2020 from 16 March 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details interview schedule on its official website.

As per the notification, candidates will have to undergo for verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for WBJS should note that they can download their Call Letters for the Personality Test from Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in from the 10th March, 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the WBJS interview round can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of WBPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Judicial Service Examination

