WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online @anganwadirecruit.kar. in by 6 July

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Women and Development, Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker/Helper. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 6 June 2020

Last date for submission of application for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 6 July 2020

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker/Helper - 132 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Worker/Helper Posts

Educational Qualification: 4th/9th/10th passed from a recognized board are eligible to apply.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in by 6 July 2020. After the completion of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

