WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online @anganwadirecruit.kar. in by 6 July

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Women and Development, Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker/Helper. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 July 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 6 June 2020
- Last date for submission of application for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 6 July 2020
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Anganwadi Worker/Helper - 132 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Worker/Helper Posts
Educational Qualification: 4th/9th/10th passed from a recognized board are eligible to apply.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in by 6 July 2020. After the completion of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
