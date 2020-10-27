WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 for 21 Peon, Chowkidar, Nurse and Other Posts, 5th/8th/10th pass can apply

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020:Women and Child Development Department Sukma has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Peon, Chowkidar, Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Interview Date: 4 November 2020
WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 6 Posts
- Feeding Demonstrators - 3 Posts
- Care Taker - 3 Posts
- Safaiwala- 6 Posts
- Chowkidar - 3 Posts
WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing or GNM Course Passed & Live Registration in Chhattisgarh Nursing Registration Council.
- Feeding Demonstrators - B.Sc. in Home Science.
- Care Taker - 10th passed from a recognized Board.
- Safaiwala- 8th passed from a recognized Board.
- Chowkidar - 5th passed from a recognized Board.
WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years
WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 12500/-
- Feeding Demonstrators - Rs. 10000/-
- Care Taker - Rs. 10000/-
- Safaiwala- Rs. 9000/-
- Chowkidar - Rs. 6000/-
Download WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-interview on 4 November 2020 at the Women and Child Development Department, Sukma along with the documents at 10:30 PM. Candidates can check all other details in the provided PDF.
