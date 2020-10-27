Study at Home
WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 for 21 Peon, Chowkidar, Nurse and Other Posts, 5th/8th/10th pass can apply

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020:Women and Child Development Department Sukma has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Peon, Chowkidar, Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4 November 2020.

Oct 27, 2020 17:14 IST
WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020
Important Dates:

  • Interview Date: 4 November 2020

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 6 Posts
  • Feeding Demonstrators - 3 Posts
  • Care Taker - 3 Posts
  • Safaiwala- 6 Posts
  • Chowkidar - 3 Posts

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing or GNM Course Passed & Live Registration in Chhattisgarh Nursing Registration Council.
  • Feeding Demonstrators - B.Sc. in Home Science.
  • Care Taker - 10th passed from a recognized Board.
  • Safaiwala- 8th passed from a recognized Board.
  • Chowkidar - 5th passed from a recognized Board.

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 12500/-
  • Feeding Demonstrators - Rs. 10000/-
  • Care Taker - Rs. 10000/-
  • Safaiwala- Rs. 9000/-
  • Chowkidar - Rs. 6000/-

Download WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-interview on 4 November 2020 at the Women and Child Development Department, Sukma along with the documents at 10:30 PM. Candidates can check all other details in the provided PDF.

