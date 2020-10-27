WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 for 21 Peon, Chowkidar, Nurse and Other Posts, 5th/8th/10th pass can apply

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020:Women and Child Development Department Sukma has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Peon, Chowkidar, Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Interview Date: 4 November 2020

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 6 Posts

Feeding Demonstrators - 3 Posts

Care Taker - 3 Posts

Safaiwala- 6 Posts

Chowkidar - 3 Posts

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing or GNM Course Passed & Live Registration in Chhattisgarh Nursing Registration Council.

Feeding Demonstrators - B.Sc. in Home Science.

Care Taker - 10 th passed from a recognized Board.

passed from a recognized Board. Safaiwala- 8 th passed from a recognized Board.

passed from a recognized Board. Chowkidar - 5th passed from a recognized Board.

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years

WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Salary

Staff Nurse - Rs. 12500/-

Feeding Demonstrators - Rs. 10000/-

Care Taker - Rs. 10000/-

Safaiwala- Rs. 9000/-

Chowkidar - Rs. 6000/-

Download WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Sukma Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-interview on 4 November 2020 at the Women and Child Development Department, Sukma along with the documents at 10:30 PM. Candidates can check all other details in the provided PDF.

