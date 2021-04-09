CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 Will Not Be Cancelled Due To COVID-19: Check Updates

CBSE 2021: Will the CBSE board exam 2021 be cancelled? Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this is one of the important questions often asked by many students & parents. An exponential jump in the number of COVID-19 positive cases has raised many concerns. Many students are demanding the cancellation of CBSE board exams 2021 and also trying to trend the issue with Twitter hashtag #CancelBoardExams2021 on Twitter tagging the official Twitter handle of CBSE and the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Let’s learn some latest updates and answer to this question.

CBSE examination centres have been increased by 40% to 50%, across the country:

As per the latest update, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior CBSE official that CBSE examination centres have been increased by 40% to 50%, across the country. This indicates that the board is leaving no stone unturned to conduct exams from 4th May.

Will CBSE board exams 2021 be cancelled due to COVID-19?

Now coming to the answer to this question, CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the cancellation and postponement of board exams. There is little to no possibility that CBSE board exams 2021 will be cancelled or postponed.

This is because CBSE has ample time for preparation and to increase the number of examination centres so that all safety measures can be strictly followed.

Last year, the board had increased the number of examination centres from 3,000 to 15,000 in a very short time.

Also, exams like JEE Main, NEET have been successfully conducted under the guidance of the Education Ministry and these points show that there is little to no possibility of cancellation or postponement of exams.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has already stated in a webinar that students' security and well-being is one of the top priorities of the Education Ministry. So students are advised to pay attention to revision and preparation of CBSE board exams 2021.

Some Important CBSE Updates:

CBSE warned persons creating confusion & spreading rumours about board exams:

CBSE board exams 2021 are going to start from 4th May and there is no announcement regarding cancellation or postponement of exams has been made by CBSE.

As per the official statement by CBSE, "There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding 10th and 12th exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled."

CBSE often tracks YouTube channels and other social handles that spread rumours regarding exams. In the past, the board has also filed FIRs against the owners of such social media handles.

CBSE has released new CBSE syllabus 2021-22 (for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22)

In another major update, CBSE has released a new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. This syllabus is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. The students who are moving to the next classes can check the new syllabus from the link given below

No reduction in CBSE syllabus for academic session 2021-22:

For the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22, the board has not reduced the syllabus and also restored the chapter which was deleted for the CBSE Academic Session 2020-21. You can check more details about this CBSE news from the link given below

