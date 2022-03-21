JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Zeal to Join Indian Army: Inspiring Viral Video of 19 Year Old Pradeep’s Midnight Run near Delhi crosses 4 Million Views

Zeal to Join Indian Army: An inspiring video of a 19-year-old boy, Pradeep Mehra), a Defence Aspirant running home from work has got viral on social media with 4 million+ views. The video was recorded by filmmaker Vinod Kapri showing his dedication to Join Indian Army.

Zeal to Join Indian Army: A video recorded by filmmaker Vinod Kapri of 19 year old boy’s midnight run went viral over social media. The video shows that the young boy repeatedly declined filmmaker Vinod Kapri's offers for a ride home. The boy said that he race home from a shift at McDonald's which helps him train for the army in the dead of night and after that the boy plans to cook dinner for himself & his older brother.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri's Conversation with Pradeep-a Young Defence Aspirant

In the video you can see a young man is seen sprinting purposefully down a Noida road at midnight. The video has gathered over 4 million views on social media. The runner was soaked in sweat and can be seen turning down the offer of filmmaker Vinod Kapri's to give him a ride home repeatedly.

The boy name is Pradeep Mehra and he hails from Uttarakhand. Pradeep said he was running home from work after his shift at McDonald's Sector 16. Despite Vinod Kapri offering him a lift to his home several times, he refused, saying he prefers to run home because he doesn't get time to do it otherwise during the day. When he was asked about the reason why he was running all the way, Pradeep said, "To join the army."

During their conversation, Pradeep further told the filmmaker that he has no time to train in the morning, as he has to wake up at 8 am every day to cook food before work. Pradeep runs a 10-km stretch daily, from his work in Noida's Sector 16 to his home in Barola, where he stays with his younger brother. His mother is unwell and is currently hospitalised.

Social Media Response to the Viral Video of Pradeep Mehra

Social media has shown great response to the video admiring the young man’s determination and grit. A lot of Celebrities have applauded Pradeep’s endeavor as well as filmmaker Vinod Kapri efforts to bringforth Pradeep’s story.

Vinod Kapri’s Video on Pradeep Mehra’s Zeal to Join Indian Army has garnered over 4 million views and 53.1k retweets so far.

