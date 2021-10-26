Current Affairs in Short: 26 October 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to TMC MP, BJP MP on October 26

•Vice President M Venkaiah Naida on October 26, 2021, administered oath to TMC MP Sushmita Dev and BJP MP S Selvaganapathy in Rajya Sabha.

•“I have the responsibility of three states. My home state is Assam, have been instructed to work in Tripura and I have been elected from West Bengal,” said Sushmita Dev.

•“I have been elected from Puducherry as the Rajya Sabha member representing BJP. Puducherry needs to develop as it has been facing a lot of problems for the last few years. We have to concentrate on improving tourism in Puducherry,” said BJP's S Selvaganapathy.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states on October 27

•Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet with Health Ministers of States and Union Territories on October 27, 2021, in regard to ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India.

•Mandaviya will discuss key aspects with the health ministers regarding PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The meeting will also deliberate on the delay in administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

•Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, India has so far administered 71.24 crore first doses to 76 per cent of the eligible population and 30.06 crore second doses to 32 per cent of the eligible population.

Winter session of Parliament to be held from November 29 to December 23

•The winter session of the Indian Parliament is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 23, 2021. The monsoon session had begun on July 19 and adjourned sine die on August 11, 2021.

•Amid the COVID pandemic, the budget and monsoon session in 2020 were concluded early while the winter session in 2020 was canceled due to public health crisis. The budget session in 2021 was also concluded early.

•The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings are scheduled to be held simultaneously with full COVID appropriate protocols and social distancing.

West Bengal Governor tests positive for malaria, getting treatment in AIIMS

•West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tested positive for malaria on October 25, 2021. He has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for treatment.

•The number of cases of malaria has crossed the 100-mark in Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation that compiles the data on vector-borne diseases in the capital reported 16 new cases in the last week taking the tally to 102, as of September 28, 2021.

First-ever bilateral tri-service exercise Konkan Shakti-2021 between India, UK begins on October 26

•The sea phase of the first-ever bilateral tri-service exercise Konkan Shakti-2021 between India and the UK armed forces began on October 26, 2021, off the Konkan Coast in the Arabian Sea. All units were divided into two opposing forces with the aim to land Army ground-troops at the pre-designated sites.

•The Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet led the Indian armed forces that comprised the flagship INS Chennai, HMS Richmond, the Royal Navy’s Type-23 frigate, and other warships of the Indian Navy. The UK Carrier Strike Group led the British armed forces that comprise aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships, and Indian warships.

•Both armed forces conducted exercises such as air direction and strike operations by fighter aircraft MiG-29Ks and F-25Bs, replenishment at sea approaches, Chetak and Wildcat, cross control of helicopters Sea King, gun shoots on expendable air targets, and transiting through war-at-sea scenarios.

•The simulated induction of both armed forces was also held which was followed by the setting up of a joint command operations centre. Both forces carried out a rendezvous at sea with advanced air and sub-surface exercises.

•The air operations exercises included strikes on the combined formation by Indian maritime patrol aircraft Dornier, fighters of the Royal Navy’s F-35Bs, Indian Navy MiG-29Ks, and Indian Air Force SU-20 and Jaguars.