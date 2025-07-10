Current Affairs Quiz 10 July 2025: India Energy Storage Week 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 10 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to India Energy Storage Week 2025 and other recent events. 1. Which country recently conferred its highest civilian honour ‘Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis’ on PM Modi?

A) South Africa

B) Namibia

C) Mauritius

D) Seychelles Answer: B) Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, on 9 July 2025. The award was presented by Namibian President H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Modi is the first Indian leader to receive this honour, which symbolises the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

2. What is the name of India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel recently handed over to the Indian Navy?

A) INS Sindhurakshak

B) INS Nistar

C) INS Vikrant

D) INS Arihant Answer: B) INS Nistar

INS Nistar is India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel, delivered by Hindustan Shipyard Limited to the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on 8 July 2025. The vessel is designed for deep-sea diving and rescue operations and is equipped with advanced capabilities like saturation diving up to 300 meters and remotely operated vehicles for salvage operations up to 1000 meters depth. This will further strengthen the Indian Navy’s underwater rescue and salvage capacity. 3. Which IPL franchise has the highest brand value in 2025?

A) Mumbai Indians

B) Chennai Super Kings

C) Kolkata Knight Riders

D) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Answer: D) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has become the IPL franchise with the highest brand value in 2025. For the first time, RCB has surpassed long-time leaders Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The team’s popularity, marketing strategies and players’ performance have contributed to this milestone, pushing the franchise’s brand value to new heights. 4. Which state government recently launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana’?

A) Haryana

B) Uttar Pradesh

C) Punjab

D) Bihar Answer: C) Punjab

The Punjab government has recently launched the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana to provide better healthcare facilities to every family in the state. Under this scheme, each family will receive free and cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year. This is considered a significant step towards strengthening the healthcare system in the state.