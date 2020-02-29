Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 24 February to 29 February 2020

India is now world’s 5th largest economy: IMF Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently released the October World Economic Outlook report depicting India as the 5th largest economy in the world. India managed to leave behind France and the United Kingdom. The United States continues to be the world's largest economy in 2019.

Government appoints SN Shrivastava as Commissioner of Delhi Police

SN Shrivastava was recently appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi Police. His appointment will become effective from March 1, 2020. Incumbent Police Commissioner of Delhi, Amulya Patnaik is set to retire on February 29, 2020. Shrivastava was earlier appointed as Delhi's Special Commissioner amid rising violence in the national capital.

Hurun Global Rich List 2020 released: Mukesh Ambani richest in India

The 'Hurun Global Rich List 2020' report released recently claiming that Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India. The report places Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, at the top of the list as the richest man in world. Bernard Arnault is placed at second position and Microsoft founder Bill Gates at third position.

India and Myanmar exchange 10 agreements in various fields

India and Myanmar recently signed 10 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in several fields such as energy, infrastructure, transport, health and Tiger conservation. The agreements were exchanged after high level talks between PM Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Win Myint in New Delhi.

India observes one year of Balakot air strike

India commemorated the one year anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes on February 26, 2020. In the wee hours of February 26, 2019, fighter jets of Indian Air Force bombed the terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) near Balakot in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.

Coronavirus update: India evacuates 124 people from Japan

India evacuates 124 people from Japan including 119 Indians and 5 from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Peru and South Africa due to COVID-19. Earlier, the Central Government issued an advisory requesting Indians to avoid travel to three countries -Italy, Iran and Korea amid Coronavirus outbreak.

ISRO to launch GISAT-1 on March 5

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching theGeo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 satellite aboard GSLV-F10 rocket on March 5, 2020 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The GISAT-1 satellite will enable real-time observation of sub-continents of India under cloud-free conditions.

ECI to hold Rajya Sabha elections on March 26

The Election Commission of India will hold the biennial Rajya Sabha elections on March 26, 2020 for 55 seats. The term of incumbent 55 Rajya Sabha Members is about to end in April 2020 on their retirement.

India & US sign $3 billion worth defence deals

India and the United States recently signed defence deals worth USD 3 billion during the visit of US President Donald Trump to India. The agreements were signed after high level talks between PM Narendra Modi and President Trump in New Delhi.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh lays foundation of Thal Sena Bhawan

Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh laid the foundation of new army headquarters ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’, in Delhi Cantonment area of the national capital. The new headquarters will be built over 39 acres of land and will have over 6000 offices.