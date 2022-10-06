Math riddles are not for everyone, not everyone likes them. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are often difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might first seem difficult, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction you get is beyond gratifying.

These math puzzles will put your logical thinking and arithmetic skills to the test and are for adults and kids alike.

Are you ready to solve them?

Yes?

Great! Then let’s begin.

All The Math Lovers Out There, These Math Riddles Will Turn Your Brain Into A Puddle.

There are four riddles presented to you.

Challenge yourself by setting a timer to 11 seconds and try to find the answers to each of these puzzles within the allotted time.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now.

Still, we are going to reveal the answers so you can cross-check your answers.

Math Riddle #1

The first person shakes hands with six other people.

The second shakes hands with five people left, the third shakes hands with four people left, the fourth shakes hands with three people left, the fifth shakes hands with two people left, and the sixth shakes hands with one person left.

6+5+4+3+2+1=21

Hence, there would be 21 handshakes in total.

Math Riddle #2

Infinity.

You will never reach the door because no matter how many steps you take, you can only move half the distance.

Math Riddle #3

The question is: what is the (half of 2) plus 2?

So, (2x1/2)+2

=>1+2=3

Hence, the answer is 3.

Math Riddle #4

888+88+8+8+8=1000

We hope that you had fun with this math riddle.

Also try: Math Riddles: Solve this Circle, Triangle, Star, Square riddle, Test Your IQ

Math Riddles: Solve this Circle, Triangle, Square riddle, Test Your IQ

Math Riddle: Can You Find The Value Of Each Circle In This Viral Math Riddle.