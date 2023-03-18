Brain Teaser: Do You Have A High IQ? Can You Spot The Left-Handed Worker Within 5 Seconds?

Are you as sharp as you think? We have a brain teaser for you to spot the person who is left-handed. Let's add a dare, do it in 5 seconds!

Scared? Didn't think so!

This brain teaser will challenge your brain's perception of direction. It is a fun way to test your IQ. Allowing your brain to use logic and reason is great exercise!

So here we go!

Here's Your Brain Teaser

source: Brightside

Look closely at the picture, we have five workers and five seconds for you to figure out who is left-handed.

The first one is a mechanic with two tools in his hands, a hammer and a screwdriver

The second one is a photographer who is clicking the camera's capture button.

The third one seems like a writer writing something with his pen.

The fourth one is a carpenter who is sawing a big log.

The final and fifth one is a waiter with a try in his hands.

Could you guess who is left-handed?

You have 5 seconds and your time starts now !

Tick …

Tock…

Tick..

Could you get it? Use your hawk eyes!

Tick…

Tock..

And Time's up!

Solution

Still struggling to find the answer, here you go. Let's know who exactly here is left handed and how!

The waiter is holding the tray with his right hand. From this, we can say that the waiter is left-handed. This is because a waiter always takes the tray with the hand that has the least skill, so as to serve the table, clean, and remove the dishes with the hand that has more strength and motor coordination.

Answer: The waiter is left-handed.

Great Work!

