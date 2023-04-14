Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only the most intelligent individuals can find which way Mario is running in 7 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities, and we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find which way Mario is running in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: The Sun

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see Super Mario running on the stairs. But which way is he going- up or down? Only the most intelligent people can figure out which way Mario is going in the given time.

Are you up for the IQ test?

You have 7 seconds to figure out this brain riddle.

Get ready. Your time starts now!

Remember, you only have 7 seconds to figure out which way Mario is going.

Did you solve the puzzle yet?

Hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

The answer to this riddle is given at the end. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving the puzzle yourself first.

Have you solved this brain teaser puzzle yet?

Your time’s running out.

The countdown is going to begin soon.

3

2

And 1!

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser riddle?

If yes, then congratulations. You are an intelligent individual.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to figure out which way is Mario running on the stairs in 7 seconds. If you were unable to solve this riddle, fret not; here is its solution.

Source: The Sun

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

