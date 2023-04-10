Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only true puzzle champions can spot the mistake in this swing picture in 6 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the mistake in the swing picture in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Pinterest

This brain teaser picture puzzle shows a little boy and a girl playing in a park. The girl is sitting on a swing and the boy is pushing her. Now, everything may seem normal at a first glance, but there is something wrong with this riddle.

The challenge is for you to try and spot the mistake in this brain teaser puzzle within the timeframe.

Are you up for the challenge?

Let’s hope you are. You have 6 seconds to solve this puzzle.

Ready or not, your time starts now.

All the best!

Did you spot the mistake in the picture?

If you have, then great. If not, then hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

Time’s limited.

The answer to this riddle is given at the end. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving the puzzle yourself first.

Have you found the mistake?

The clock’s ticking.

The countdown is going to begin soon.

3

2

And 1!

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If yes, then congratulations. You are definitely a puzzle champion.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain riddle, you had to spot the mistake in the swing picture in 6 seconds or less. If you were unable to solve this riddle, then here is its solution.

Source: Pinterest

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

