Brain Teaser IQ Test: Prove You Are A Genius By Finding The Pencil Hidden Among Flowers In 3 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Find the Hidden Pencil in 3 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a bunch of roses. You can the stems and leaves of the pretty flower. Besides the roses, there is another object in the picture.

To be specific, there is a pencil hidden in the image. Can you find it in the given time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser. You have 3 seconds to find the pencil.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin.

You have only 3 seconds and your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 3 seconds and not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to find the hidden pencil?

Some of you may have easily found the pencil. The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is provided below.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden pencil in 3 seconds. If you were unable to find the pencil in the given time, scroll down to see this brain teaser’s solution.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

