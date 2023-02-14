Love is in the air! Every year, February 14th comes with new excitement, enthusiasm, liveliness, and of course, love. Celebrated as Valentine’s Day globally, 14th February is a promising day for many. Before we begin, we would like to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. May you get all the love that you deserve this day.

Let’s get to today’s brain teaser IQ test.

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by finding the Heart Hidden Among the Couples within 7 Seconds in this Brain Teaser:

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Dudolf.com

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see adorable couples celebrating Valentine's Day together. You can see couples of foxes, bears, butterflies, and owls cuddling with their better halves in this riddle, the adorable cat is an exception.

There are flowers scattered all over the ground to romanticize the image. Apart from our lovely couples and the flowers, there is something else in the image that is perfectly hidden.

To be specific, there is a heart hidden among the flowers in the image.

The Valentine’s Day challenge for you is to try and find the hidden heart in the image within the given seconds.

Yes, as usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser. You have 7 seconds to find the hidden heart in this brain teaser.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

Remember, 7 seconds and no more.

We have given the solution to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you belong to the genius faction.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking.

Have you found the hidden heart yet?

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to find the hidden heart in this Valentine’s Day special brain teaser?

If you could not find the heart hidden among the flowers, scroll down to see the brain teaser’s solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the heart hidden among the couples. In case you were unable to spot the hidden heart, do not worry, we are revealing this brain teaser’s solution now.

Source: Dudolf

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

