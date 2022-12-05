Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot mistake in Birthday Celebration Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple a puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming onto the solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Birthday Celebration Picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Birthday Celebration Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the birthday Celebration picture. In the image, you can see that the couple is celebrating the birthday of their kid. The room has been decorated with balloons and presents have been kept on the table. The kid has made his wish and is now blowing the candles before cutting his birthday cake.

But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the birthday celebration Picture where the Birthday boy is blowing the candles. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after few moments you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

The flames of candles not getting changed even after the blow are wrong as shown in the picture given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture are the candles’ flames. They are still even though the boy is blowing them out.

This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills, but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

