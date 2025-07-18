Only 5% With 130+ IQ Can Guess the Country Name in 7 Seconds!

A picture puzzle in the form of a country flag is presented before the readers. The challenge for the readers is to guess the country's name in 7 seconds.

Brain Teaser: Guess the Country Name in 7 Seconds

Do you have a high IQ? Only 5% of individuals with an IQ of 130 or higher can correctly guess the country name in just 7 seconds. Test your intelligence and observation power now!

Brain teasers are puzzles that challenge a reader by testing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. There are different types of brain teaser puzzles, namely picture puzzles, math puzzles, riddles, and finding the hidden object or mistake. Regular practice of brain teasers helps in developing excellent problem-solving skills.

This brain teaser is going to test your memory power and intelligence.

Your time starts now!

Examine the flag carefully and see if you can identify the country name.

Looking for a clue or something?

Here you go.

Hint: The country name consists of 5 letters and is situated in the African continent.

Have you guessed it now?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image one final time and see if you can guess the country name before the time limit.

And...

Time’s up.

Have you identified the country name?

Congratulations if you are among those highly intelligent readers who have identified the country’s name in 7 seconds.

Those readers who couldn’t guess the country name can check the solution below.

Brain Teaser: Solution

The country's name is Congo, or The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a nation in Central Africa. It is the second-largest country on the African continent.