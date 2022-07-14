Brain Teaser Quiz: Identify whose glass will fill first! Can you solve this puzzle in 20 secs?

Identify whose glass will fill first! If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess whose glass will fill first from the image.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Identify whose glass will fill first in 20 Seconds

In the above image, you have to guess whose glass will fill first. An active mind can solve this riddle within 20 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Test your IQ by Spotting Hidden Panda in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the glasses through which drinks will be poured in different glasses.

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which the drink will flow into the glasses. Ana’s and Cal’s Glass will fill at last for sure. To fill Dan’s glass, first, the small bowl will fill completely, and then another small bowl will start filling and then Dan’s glass will get filled. But for the Ben glass to fill up, even though the bowl is the bigger one, it only needs to fill up a small portion.

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

So, the Answer is Ben’s glass will fill up first.

Test your IQ by spotting all B’s in the group of D’s in this Optical Illusion

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.