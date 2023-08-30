You are a genius if you can spot the mistake in the girl picture within 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

Brain Teaser - Spot the mistake in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at the brain teaser we have prepared for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see the portrait of a pretty girl. If you take a closer look at the image, you will realise that there is a significant mistake in the picture puzzle. The challenge for you is to try and spot the mistake in the given time. The time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle is 5 seconds.

Go and grab your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best. We have revealed the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of the article. But make sure that you scroll down only after you have run out of time.

Also, you need to analyse the image very carefully, if you want to solve the puzzle in the given time.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the mistake in the image of the girl. Were you able to spot it? If you weren’t, then here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

