You have a better IQ than others if you can spot the odd owl in 7 seconds.

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

You are fit to be a detective if you can find the man’s real wife in 6 seconds.

Spot the odd owl in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at the brain teaser picture puzzle given below:

Source: Bright Side

In this brain puzzle, you can see a school of owls. There are 16 owls in total, divided into 4 rows and 4 columns. The owls are pretty different from each other, be it the colour of their fur, eyes, beaks, appearance, or size. Despite the differences, all of these owls have one thing in common. All except one. There is an odd one out in the school and it is up to you to spot it. Can you?

The time limit that we have set for this brain teaser puzzle is 7 seconds. Will you be solve it in time? Let’s find out. Get your glasses and lenses. Your time starts now. All the best.

The solution to this brain puzzle is given at the end of this article. Scroll down only after you have run out of time.

This brain teaser is a test of your IQ. If you have a better IQ than others, then you will be able to spot it in no time. Hurry up guys, you will run out of time soon. The solution is right below.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you were asked to spot the odd owl in the school. In case you were unable to find it, see the solution below:

Source: Bright Side

Here are a few more puzzles for you to try:

Only excellent observers can spot the man hidden in the couple fighting picture within 6 seconds.

Only eagle-eyed people can spot the jockey hidden in the horse picture in 7 seconds.

Only someone with a sharp vision can spot the boys’ father in the picture within 5 seconds.