Brain Teaser Visual Test: Then spot 4 macarons hidden in the flower arrangement within 6 seconds.

Solving brain teaser puzzles on a daily basis improves your intelligence. These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive powers, memory strength, logical and observational ability, and other skills. Furthermore, these online puzzles have been shown to improve your mood as well. So, if you are having a bad day and looking for a way to blow off steam, then solving puzzles is one of the best ways to do so.

So, we have a brand new edition of these hidden object brain teasers for you today. Today, we've prepared a visual test for you. This new puzzle is simple. You must observe an image to find an item hidden within it. The hidden object could be anything from an inanimate object to animals or people.

You have the sharpest eyes in the world if you can spot three children of the beggar in 8 seconds.

Spot 4 macarons in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a pretty flower arrangement. There are flowers of different colours in this puzzle. You can see pink, blue, yellow, orange, violet, and different coloured flowers in this brain teaser picture puzzle. Now, apart from the flowers, there are also some sweet delicacies hidden in this brain puzzle. The sweet delicacies in question are French macarons. Four of these delicious macarons are hidden somewhere in this flower arrangement. Can you spot them all? Oh, and you have to spot them all in just 6 seconds. Will you be able to do it? Let’s find out.

Grab your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. We have provided the solution at the end of this article. Make sure that you don’t cheat and scroll down only after you have solved this brain teaser puzzle by yourself first.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser, we asked you to spot 4 macarons in just 6 seconds. Here they are:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser with us. You can also try these puzzles to improve your brain efficiency:

Only the smartest can spot the dog’s owner in 5 seconds.

Spot 2 cats hidden in the two women gossiping picture within 7 seconds.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the snake in the desert within 9 seconds!